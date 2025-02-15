Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

TMP stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

