Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 193.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 85.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.75.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OC opened at $179.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

