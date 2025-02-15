Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 179 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,462,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 7,632.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,626,000 after acquiring an additional 668,920 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ferguson by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 867,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 910.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 366,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,529,000 after acquiring an additional 329,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.73.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $184.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.27 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

