Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Woodward by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,170,000 after acquiring an additional 570,124 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000,000. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP grew its stake in Woodward by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 311,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,383,000 after acquiring an additional 64,212 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,275.35. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,768. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $186.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.25 and a 1 year high of $201.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

