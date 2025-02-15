WPM FY2025 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.