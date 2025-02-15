Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after buying an additional 55,859,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

