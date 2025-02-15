Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,457,000. Repertoire Partners LP grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 615,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 465,729 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,378,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,123,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after buying an additional 360,445 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on DV

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $42,476.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,439.82. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.