Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $451,631,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,888,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,660,000.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $298.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLUT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $322.00 to $317.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

