Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $222.09 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $226.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

