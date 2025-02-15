Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 24.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of BHF opened at $62.14 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,141.90. This represents a 20.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

