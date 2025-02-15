Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 600.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,746.88. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

