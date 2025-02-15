Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,381 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.