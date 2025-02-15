Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Avnet

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Avnet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Avnet has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,463.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 621.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

