Zacks Research Comments on KeyCorp’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE KEY opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,540,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 971,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 138,168 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 153,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 774,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 738,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -273.32%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.