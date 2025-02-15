Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEL opened at $152.87 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.