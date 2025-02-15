Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $85.10 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.57. This trade represents a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

