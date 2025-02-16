10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Cut to “Hold” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXG

10x Genomics Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,092,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 117,449 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 226,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 88,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.