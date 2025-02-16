10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.1 %

10x Genomics stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 355.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 277,355 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,009,000 after buying an additional 42,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 49,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.