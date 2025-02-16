12,891 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after buying an additional 55,859,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.07.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.