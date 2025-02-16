1,300 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,945,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 109,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.44.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $75,478.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,582.04. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,477 shares of company stock worth $374,091. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $229.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.02 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.57.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

