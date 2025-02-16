1,393 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

VPU opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.49. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

