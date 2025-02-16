16,194 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stride by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Stride by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stride by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stride by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $140.19 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

