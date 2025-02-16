2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $7.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $2.54 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $131.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,003,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

