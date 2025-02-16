45,700 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after buying an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 97.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 975,647 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $17,756,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,812,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $11,527,273.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,712.36. This trade represents a 36.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,735. This represents a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,561,427 shares of company stock worth $933,874,848 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $37.64 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

