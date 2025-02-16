4,777 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 280,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $918,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

