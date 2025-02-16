5,835 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of BLOK opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $997.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

