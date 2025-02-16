73,063 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 73,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Western Union by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

