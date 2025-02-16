9,447 Shares in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,808.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,042 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOM stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

