AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.27 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

