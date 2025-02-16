Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

In related news, Director John Patience bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 653,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,561.68. This represents a 44.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.