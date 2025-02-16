Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Adacel Technologies Stock Down 100.0 %
Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
