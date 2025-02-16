Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Adacel Technologies Stock Down 100.0 %

Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

