Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 110.13% and a negative return on equity of 62.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,601,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 189,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,714,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 75,448 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 834,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 489,555 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.