Advanced Energy Industries’ (AEIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $130.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

