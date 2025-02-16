Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

AEIS opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 53,692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after buying an additional 138,814 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,785,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

