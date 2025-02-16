AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,700 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 837,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMLLF opened at C$13.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.31. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of C$12.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.67.

Get AEON Mall alerts:

About AEON Mall

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.