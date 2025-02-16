AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 6,221,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,968,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 148.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

