Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADC

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 348.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,177,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Agree Realty by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Agree Realty by 1,670.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.