Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.04. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

