Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 960.0 days.
Air China Price Performance
AICAF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.71.
Air China Company Profile
