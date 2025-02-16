Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 960.0 days.

AICAF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

