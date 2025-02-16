Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $170.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $131.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

Shares of ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.11. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock valued at $214,394,023. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

