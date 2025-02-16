Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $141.04, but opened at $158.19. Airbnb shares last traded at $161.51, with a volume of 8,103,185 shares traded.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,674,059.35. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $90,706.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,914 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,416.12. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,514,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,647,000 after acquiring an additional 331,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 14.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

