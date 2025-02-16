Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,984.10. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Airbnb by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Airbnb by 44.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

