Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,608,005 shares of company stock valued at $214,394,023 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

