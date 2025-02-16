Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 748,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,157.0 days.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Shares of AKRTF opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

About Aker Solutions ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.