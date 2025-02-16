Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 748,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,157.0 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance
Shares of AKRTF opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.87.
About Aker Solutions ASA
