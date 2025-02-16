Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albemarle from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.38.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $81.20 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $143.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,256,294,000 after acquiring an additional 359,014 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,833,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,044,000 after acquiring an additional 53,985 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,432,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.