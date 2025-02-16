Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 932,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,191.0 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $45.48.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
