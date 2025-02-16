Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 932,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,191.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.