Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

ALKS stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,708.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,964.05. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,608 shares of company stock worth $10,854,725 over the last ninety days. 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 2,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

