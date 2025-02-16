Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of ALKS opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,608 shares of company stock worth $10,854,725. Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 2,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

