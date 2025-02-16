Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allegion has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177,808 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allegion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,503,000 after buying an additional 488,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,897,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,313,000 after buying an additional 38,377 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,033,000 after buying an additional 257,175 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

