Alliance Global Partners Estimates Organigram Q3 Earnings

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.31. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

